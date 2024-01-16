Pho King Eugene 296 East 5th Avenue Suite 220
Food
Appetizer
- Gòi Cuon (Salad Rolls)$10.95
Fresh vegetables, rice noodles,choice of tofu or shrimp, and crispy Menlo roll wrapped in rice paper
- Chá Giò (Vietnamese Fried Spring Roll)$11.95
Ground pork with shrimp, vegetables, and glass noodles wrapped in rice paper,fried to crispy delight
- Chá Giò Chien (Fried Spring Roll)$10.95
Choice of pork or Taro, vegetables, and glass noodles, wrapped with Menlo and fried to perfection
- Potsticker$11.95
Steamed then pan fried chicken and vegetable dumplings
- Cóm Chá Bông (Sizzling Rice Crackers)$9.95
Sizzling rice crackers layered with special seasonings and topped with pork floss
- Dâu Rán Tåm Hàhn (Fried Tofu)$9.95
Fried tofu topped with scallion oil
- Gà Nuong (Grilled Chicken)$12.95
Grilled chicken breast marinatd in herbs and coconut milk
- Tôm Rang Muói (Salted Shrimp)$14.95
Twice cooked shrimp stir fried with onion and jalepeno
- Hàu Nuóng Sòt Chanh (Charbroiled Oyster)$15.95
Charbroiled oyster in a half shell topped with lime cilantro chili sauce
Salad
- Gøi Du Dù (Green Papaya Salad)$13.95
Shredded green papaya mixed with smashed green beans tossed in a chili lime dressing, accompanied with sliced cucumbers.
- Thįt Gà Xay Chahn Xanh (Ground Chicken Salad)$14.95
Ground chicken tossed with green scallions, mint, shallots, and tossed with ground toasted rice
- Bánh Xèo (Vietnamese Crepe)$16.95
Crispy rice flour pancake stuffed with ground pork, shrimp, scallions, and bean sprouts
- Bò Xào Xà Lách Xoung (Beef and Watercress Salad)$15.95
Mixed greens with watercress, cucumber, carrots, tomato, and onion tossed in a vinaigrette dressing topped with grilled beef
Pho
- Phò King Special$21.95
Thinly sliced eye of round, brisket, beef meatballs, and bone marrow accompanied with an Vietnamese donut
- Phò Bò Tái$18.95
Thinly sliced eye of round and beef meatballs
- Phò Tái$17.95
Thinly sliced eye of round
- Phò Bò Viên$17.95
Beef meatball
- Phò Gà$17.95
Chicken breast in beef broth
- Phò Chay$18.95
Mixed vegetables with fried or soft tofu in veggie broth
Bûn
- Phò King Bún$19.95
Grilled pork belly lemongrass, shrimp, and pork fried spring roll
- Bún Thit Nuóng$17.95
Grilled pork belly lemongrass
- Bún Gà Nuóng$17.95
Grilled chicken breast lemongrass
- Bún Dâu Nuóng$17.95
Fried tofu stir fried in garlic and lemongrass
- Bún Chà Giò$18.95
Fried spring rolls. Choice of pork or taro
Bánh Mi
- Phò King Bánh Mi$11.95
Grilled pork and shrimp lemongrass
- Bánh Mi Tôm$11.95
Grilled shrimp lemongrass
- Bánh Mi Thit Nuóng$9.95
Grilled pork lemongrass
- Bánh Mi Gà$9.95
Grilled chicken lemongrass
- Bánh Mi Chay$9.95
Sauted tofu in garlic and lemongrass
Other
Drinks
- Vietnamese Coffee$4.95
Slow dripped espresso iced or hot with condensed milk
- Draft Beer$6.95
Saigon, Breakside, Pineapple Cider
- Bottled Beer$5.95
Saigon, Buddha, Hieneken
- Wine$8.95
Riesling, Sauvingnon Blanc, Pinot Gris
- Soda$2.95
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sprite, Root Beer, Orange Soda
- Avocado Milkshake$6.95
Avocado sweetened with milk and ice
